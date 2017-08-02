Rupee opens marginally lower against US dollar

So far this year, the rupee has gained 6%. Photo: AFP

Mumbai: The Indian rupee was trading marginally lower against the US dollar on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank of India’s bi-monthly policy due today after 2.30pm.

The rupee opened at 64.12 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.13 a dollar, down 0.06% from its Tuesday’s close of 64.19.

Of the 15 economists surveyed by Mint, 11 expect the central bank to cut the repo rate—the rate at which the central bank infuses liquidity in the banking system—by 25 basis points.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.21% or 67.71 points to 32,642.88. So far this year, it has risen over 22.3%. The 10-year bond yield was at 6.445%, compared to its previous close of 6.442%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 6%, while foreign investors bought $8.90 billion and $17.51 billion in local equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.31%, Taiwan dollar 0.23%, Singapore dollar 0.18%, Japanese yen 0.17%, Thai Baht 0.13%, China renminbi 0.12%, Philippines peso 0.1%, Indonesian rupiah 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.08, up 0.03% from its previous close of 93.04.