Mahindra Logistics IPO subscribed 11% so far on first day
New Delhi: The initial public offering (IPO) of Mahindra Logistics Ltd was subscribed 11% on the first day of the share sale on Tuesday, data from stock exchanges showed.
As of 12pm, the IPO received bids for 1,541,832 shares against the total issue size of 13,570,143 shares, according to NSE data. The IPO will close on 2 November.
The logistics arm of automobile maker Mahindra and Mahindra Ltd on Monday said it has raised Rs247.2 crore by selling shares to institutional investors as part of its anchor book allocation. Shares were allocated to 15 investors at Rs429 apiece, the upper end of the price band of Rs425-429 for the IPO.
Institutional investors that participated in the anchor book allocation include Goldman Sachs India Ltd, Reliance Capital Trustee Co. Ltd, Aditya Birla Sun Life Trustee Pvt. Ltd, HDFC Trustee Co. Ltd and DSP Blackrock among others.
The share sale is a purely secondary offering, which will see parent M&M and private equity firm Kedaara Capital sell 19.33 million shares. The offer will see a total stake dilution of 27%. M&M, which holds 72.36% in Mahindra Logistics, will sell 9.66 million shares worth Rs414.67 crore; Normandy and Kedaara will sell shares worth Rs397.73 crore and Rs16.94 crore, respectively. Kedaara bought a 23% stake for Rs200 crore in 2014.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd and Axis Capital are managing the IPO.
Latest News »
- Hindustan Petroleum to acquire MRPL in share-swap deal
- Samsung names Lee Sang-hoon as new board chairman
- Govt must ensure education, nutrition for SCs/STs: Amitabh Kant
- Maharashtra govt plans to implement rural service bond for doctors retrospectively
- Google ditched autopilot driving feature after test user napped behind wheel
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Lupin September quarter margins impress, US business bottoms out
Marico sacrifices margins in September quarter to drive volume growth
Tata Steel: what India gives, Europe takes
HDFC weathers RERA, GST in September quarter to show mortgage kingship
GST: Glitches in GSTR2 filing process a concern for cash flows