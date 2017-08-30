Opening bell: Asian markets open higher, Infosys, NTPC in news

Shares of Bank of Baroda, Tata Power, Tata Motors DVR and ACC Ltd fell up to 3% lower as these companies will move out of the NSE’s benchmark Nifty 50 index from 29 September. Photo: Mint

US stocks end higher; Asian markets open on positive note

Stocks regained their footing to close higher on Tuesday as investors shook off the tension between the US and North Korea.

Asia markets on Wednesday followed the stronger lead from Wall Street overnight as traders appeared to shake off new North Korea missile concerns.

RBI sends second list of 26 defaulters to banks

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has sent commercial banks a second list of at least 26 defaulters with which it wants creditors to start the process of debt resolution before initiating bankruptcy proceedings, reports Mint.

Narayana Murthy backs Nandan Nilekani to fix governance lapses at Infosys

Infosys Ltd co-founder N.R. Narayana Murthy backed newly appointed chairman Nandan Nilekani to fix corporate governance lapses and also hailed last week’s overhaul of the board that resulted in the exit of four members, including previous chairman R. Seshasayee.

GST collection for first month at Rs92,283 crore, exceeds estimates: FM Arun Jaitley

India’s first GST collection hit Rs92,283 crore in July, surpassing the target of Rs91,000 crore, finance minister Arun Jaitley said.

Rs1000 notes won’t be reintroduced, says finance ministry

Within days of introducing new Rs200 notes, the finance ministry ruled out reintroduction of Rs1000 notes that were scrapped as part of the demonetisation move last November.

NTPC disinvestment gets off to flying start

The government’s 5% stake sale in NTPC Ltd got off to a flying start with 86% of shares reserved for institutional investors getting subscribed by afternoon.

Cognizant CEO Francisco D’souza: Shareholders are our owners, not a risk

US-based Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., which was last year pushed by activist investment firm Elliott Management Corp. to change its business model, does not view any of its shareholders as a risk factor.

Bank of Baroda, Tata Power shares fall up to 3% on exclusion from Nifty

HCL Infosystems to raise Rs500 crore from existing shareholders

HCL Infosystems said its board has approved a plan to raise up to Rs500 crore from its existing shareholders. Read more.