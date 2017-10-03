Hindustan Aeronautics files for IPO
Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares that will see the government selling a tenth of the military aircraft maker
Mumbai: Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) has filed for an initial public offering (IPO) of shares that will see the government selling a tenth of the military aircraft maker.
The government, which fully owns HAL, is seeking to sell about 36.2 million shares in the IPO, according to a company filing with capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi).
HAL had a revenue of Rs17,952 crore and a net profit of Rs2,625 crore for the year ended last March, the filing showed.
SBI Capital Markets and Axis Capital are managing the IPO, which was first approved by the government in 2012.
First Published: Tue, Oct 03 2017. 12 43 PM IST
Latest News »
- Supreme Court to examine whether Kerala HC can annul Muslim man’s marriage with Hindu woman
- New features which make Google Slides smarter
- Amar Butala, COO of Salman Khan Films, joins Fox Star Studios
- Theresa May says Britain to take tougher line on extremist content
- 10,000 Rohingya at border as exodus swells again, say reports
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Inflation expectations higher than they were during last boom
Cement: capacity utilization may have bottomed out, but revival elusive
Sharp drop in Power Grid ordering raises concerns for capital goods firms
Accenture is increasing share at the expense of Indian IT
Godrej Agrovet: The challenge of varied businesses under one roof
Share