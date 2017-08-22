Gold prices slip by Rs150

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs150 each to Rs29,800 and Rs29,650 per ten gram, respectively. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Gold prices declined by Rs150 to Rs29,800 per ten gram at the bullion market on Tuesday, tracking a weak trend overseas amid muted demand from local jewellers.

Silver followed suit and slipped below the Rs40,000- level by falling Rs100 to Rs39,900 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said apart from a weak trend overseas, an uptick in the dollar reduced appeal of precious metals as a safe- haven and fading demand from local jewellers and retailers at domestic spot market mainly led to slide in the precious metal prices.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity fell by Rs150 each to Rs29,800 and Rs 29,650 per ten gram, respectively.

Sovereign, however, remained unaltered at Rs24,500 per piece of eight gram in limited deals.

Following gold, silver ready declined by Rs100 to Rs39,900 per kg, while weekly-based delivery edged up by Rs15 to Rs38,895 per kg.

Silver coins, however, held steady trend at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.