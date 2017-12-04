Boost for Biocon as biosimilar hopes soar

Now that the EMA has accepted the filing for the two products, an inspection will be due and Biocon has said it is ready for it. An all-clear on these fronts is essential to remove any doubts on the actual launch. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

On Friday, Biocon Ltd’s shares rose on news that its partner Mylan NV’s revised applications for two biosimilar products—trastuzumab and pegfilgrastim—has been accepted for review by the European Medicines Agency. This puts the EU program back on track, which had got derailed after the applications subsequent to an inspection.

The bigger news was waiting post-market, when the US Food and Drug Administration said it has approved Mylan’s biosimilar product trastuzumab for launch. In mid-July, things were looking up as it appeared it would get approval for this product in September, but the decision date got pushed to 3 December. This and inspection-related setbacks led to investors fretting, particularly due to the experience of other companies who tripped up on regulatory inspections.

All decks are cleared for the US launch for trastuzumab, according to a Biocon spokesperson. But the launch button is in Mylan’s hands. While Mylan said it expects to be the first biosimilar in the market, after getting global licenses from Genentech and Roche under a settlement, no launch date has been announced. A 1 December Reuters report quoted a Barclays analyst saying a launch was not expected before 2019, but that this approval adds credibility to Mylan’s biosimilar effort.

While Biocon’s shareholders should temper their enthusiasm, as the launch is expected only in 2019, they too can take comfort from the boost to the company’s credibility as well. These credentials not only matter for valuations but also for when Biocon may negotiate partnerships for its other under-development products.

Pegfilgrastim is the second product with Mylan which is queued up for approval in the US, but has got delayed as the regulator has asked for additional information. If this also comes through, it will be another big win for Biocon. Apart from these two, they have also filed for insulin glargine in Europe and US, and there are three more products being developed jointly under this partnership.

The next event investors will keep watch for is on the plant inspection front. Now that the EMA has accepted the filing for the two products, an inspection will be due and Biocon has said it is ready for it. An all-clear on these fronts is essential to remove any doubts on the actual launch.

The money will begin to flow to Biocon in the form of a share of profits earned from major developed markets where Mylan has exclusive rights for the co-developed products. These are large products and the returns could be substantial but that also depends on competition from other biosimilars, at the time of launch.

Biocon’s shares have gained in the past few months but even then the US FDA approval may still give its stock a boost due to the certainty of income from the deal and the improved odds for its research pipeline to deliver launches in the US and EU.