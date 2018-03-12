EPFO members can use Umang app to know PF balance

EPFO members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with EPFO by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Retirement fund manager Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said on Monday the information for availing missed call facility and SMS service for getting PF balance and last contribution is now available on Umang mobile application also.

“Universal Account Number (UAN) activated members may know their latest PF contribution and balance available with the Employment Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) by sending an SMS at 7738299899 from registered mobile number “EPFOHO UAN” to 7738299899,” the EPFO said in a statement.

The facility is available in 10 languages viz. English (default), Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannad, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. For receiving SMS in any of the languages other than English, first three characters of the preferred language needs to be added after UAN.

For instance, to receive SMS in Telugu, then SMS to be send will be “EPFOHO UAN TEL” to 7738299899. The body said that the SMS should be sent from the registered mobile number of UAN. In response, EPFO will send last PF contribution and balance details of the member along with available KYC information.

Similarly, the members registered on the UAN portal may get their details available with the EPFO by giving a missed call at 011-22901406 from their registered mobile number. If the UAN of the member is seeded with any one of the bank a/c number, Aadhaar and PAN, the member will get details of last contribution and PF balance.

To avail this facility, mobile number must be activated with UAN at unified portal. Giving missed call from registered mobile number at 011-22901406 automatically gets disconnected after two rings. This service is available free of cost to the member. Moreover, these services can be availed from non-smartphones also, it added.