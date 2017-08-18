Rupee opens little changed against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.497%, compared to its previous close of 6.507%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Photo: Hindustan Times

Mumbai: The rupee on Friday was trading little changed against the US dollar tracking the losses in the Asian currencies markets.

The rupee opened at 64.17 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.16 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Wednesday’s close of 64.14. On Thursday, currency markets were closed on account of Parsi New Year.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.06% or 19.09 points to 31,841.55. So far this year, it has risen over 19.41%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.497%, compared to its previous close of 6.507%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee gained 5.85%, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought $8.24 billion and $18.93 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower. Philippines peso was down 0.54%, South Korean won 0.38%, Taiwan dollar 0.1%, Indonesian rupiah 0.05%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%. However, Singapore dollar was up 0.12%, Japanese yen 0.11% and Japanese yen 0.07%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.651, up 0.03% from its previous close of 93.622.