Gold prices slide on global cues, muted demand

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity drifted lower by Rs75 each to Rs30,700 and Rs30,550 per 10 gram, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices fell by Rs75 to Rs30,700 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Monday, tracking a weak trend overseas amid easing demand from local jewellers. Silver followed suit and lost Rs350 to Rs40,800 per kg on reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said a weak trend overseas as the US dollar grew in strength, investors waited for more insight on US tax cut plans and the related Fed policy, mainly dampened the sentiment.

Globally, gold rates fell 0.27% to $1,289.90 an ounce and silver by 0.93% to $17.11 in Singapore. Besides, fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at existing levels too weighed on prices, they said.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity drifted lower by Rs75 each to Rs30,700 and Rs30,550 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had climbed Rs325 in Saturday’s trade. Sovereign, however, ruled steady at Rs24,700 per piece of eight gram.

Following gold, silver ready dropped by Rs350 to Rs40,800 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs250 to Rs39,900 per kg. Silver coins however remained unaltered at Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.