Nifty snaps 3-day winning spree, falls 67 points

Mumbai: The NSE 50-share Nifty snapped its three-day winning streak by tumbling 67 points to end at 9,837.40 following a sharp fall in Infosys shares as also sluggish global markets.

Sentiment was affected as global stocks markets declined on rising doubts about US President Donald Trump’s ability to deliver his economic agenda.

IT major Infosys tumbled by 9.56% to end at Rs 923.25 after the announcement of Vishal Sikka’s resignation as the managng director and chief executive officer of Infosys.

The NSE 50-share Nifty also dropped by 66.75 points or 0.67% to close at 9,837.40 after moving in a range of 9,865.95 nd 9,783.65. It had gained by 193.35 points, or 1.99%, in previous three days.

Other indices like Nifty IT fell by 2.11% followed by Pharma 1.79%, Media 1.42%, PSU Bank 0.93% and Metal 0.72%.

Overseas, European stocks edged lower as a terror attack in Barcelona weighed on investor sentiment. Asian stocks edged lower on growing doubts about US President Donald Trump’s ability to fulfil his economic agenda.

A total of 589 scrips advanced and 1,102 declined while 61 remained unchanged. Total securities that hit their price bands were 112. Other losers were Sun Pharma 3.71%, Zeel 2.88%, VEDL 2.10% and NTPC 1.92%.

However, Infratel firmed up by 4.20%, HUL 2.12%, Ultrachem 2.07%, BPCL 1.94% and Eichermotor 1.89%. Turnover in the cash segment rose to Rs 28,953.18 crore from Rs 24,336.40 crore yesterday.

A total of 12,100.69 lakh shares changed hands in 96,95,060 trades. The market capitalisation of listed firms on the NSE stood at Rs 1,28,85,081 crores.