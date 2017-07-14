Market Live: Nifty hits 9,900 points, Sensex above 32,100 mark in opening trade
BSE Sensex crossed 32,100 points on Tuesday, while the Nifty traded around 9,900. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher before it fell immediately. The broader NSE’s Nifty hit 9,900-mark in the morning hours. The Indian rupee traded little changed against the US dollar. The shares of Infosys, SunPharma rise, whereas the shares of ITC and TCS fall.
■ 9.33am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 34 points, or 0.11%, to 32,004, while the Nifty 50 falls 12 points, or 0.12%, to 9,880.
More From Livemint »
■ 9.25am: Infosys Ltd rose 3% to Rs1,005.55 after the company reported better then expected earnings. Net income rose to Rs3,480 crore($540 million) in the three months ended June versus Rs 34.3 billion average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.
■ 9.20am: TCS fell 2.1% to Rs2,392 after it reported disappointed earnings. The company reported sequential revenue growth of just 2% in a seasonally strong quarter, and its margins fell by 240 basis points. Operating profit was about 4% lower than analysts’ estimates, and this should result in a cut in earnings estimates for the year.
■ 9.15am: Biocon Ltd rose 8.2% to Rs 396.70 after the company said FDA Oncologic DAC Favors Nod for Proposed Biosimilar. FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee unanimously recommends approval of Mylan and Biocon’s proposed biosimilar Trastuzumab. Committee voted 16-0 in support of eligible indications of reference product Herceptin Says vote marks first proposed biosimilar Trastuzumab to be recommended by panel
■ 9.10am: The rupee opened at 64.43 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.46 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Thursday’s close of 64.45.
■ 9.05am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.467%, compared to its previous close of 6.456%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
Subscribe to Our Newsletter »
■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Philippines peso was down 0.13%, Taiwan dollar 0.13%, Japanese yen 0.12%, Malaysian ringgit 0.08%, South Korean won 0.06% and Singapore dollar 0.04%. However, Thai baht was up 0.1%.