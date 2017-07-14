Market Live: Nifty hits 9,900 points, Sensex above 32,100 mark in opening trade

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher before it fell immediately. The broader NSE’s Nifty hit 9,900-mark in the morning hours. The Indian rupee traded little changed against the US dollar. The shares of Infosys, SunPharma rise, whereas the shares of ITC and TCS fall.

■ 9.33am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 34 points, or 0.11%, to 32,004, while the Nifty 50 falls 12 points, or 0.12%, to 9,880.

■ 9.25am: Infosys Ltd rose 3% to Rs1,005.55 after the company reported better then expected earnings. Net income rose to Rs3,480 crore($540 million) in the three months ended June versus Rs 34.3 billion average of estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

■ 9.20am: TCS fell 2.1% to Rs2,392 after it reported disappointed earnings. The company reported sequential revenue growth of just 2% in a seasonally strong quarter, and its margins fell by 240 basis points. Operating profit was about 4% lower than analysts’ estimates, and this should result in a cut in earnings estimates for the year.

■ 9.15am: Biocon Ltd rose 8.2% to Rs 396.70 after the company said FDA Oncologic DAC Favors Nod for Proposed Biosimilar. FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee unanimously recommends approval of Mylan and Biocon’s proposed biosimilar Trastuzumab. Committee voted 16-0 in support of eligible indications of reference product Herceptin Says vote marks first proposed biosimilar Trastuzumab to be recommended by panel

■ 9.10am: The rupee opened at 64.43 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.46 a dollar, down 0.02% from its Thursday’s close of 64.45.

■ 9.05am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.467%, compared to its previous close of 6.456%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.00am: Asian currencies were trading lower. Philippines peso was down 0.13%, Taiwan dollar 0.13%, Japanese yen 0.12%, Malaysian ringgit 0.08%, South Korean won 0.06% and Singapore dollar 0.04%. However, Thai baht was up 0.1%.