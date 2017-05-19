Hudco shares jump 28% in stock market debut

Hudco IPO was open from 8-11 May, with a price band of Rs56-60 apiece.

Mumbai: Shares of Housing and Urban Development Corp. Ltd (Hudco) made a stellar debut on the stock exchanges, jumping 27.8%, after its issue subscribed nearly 80 times last week.

The government-run firm’s share opened at Rs73.45 and touched a high and a low of Rs76.70 and Rs70.55, respectively. At 10.05am, the stock was trading at Rs76 on the BSE, up 27% from its issue price of Rs60 a share. India’s benchmark Sensex index rose 0.85% to 30,694.42 points.

The issue was open from 8-11 May, with a price band of Rs56-60 apiece. Through the sale, the government aims to sell 10.19% stake in the company which is engaged in wholesale funding and providing loans for housing and urban infrastructure projects.

The portion reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 55.45 times, while non-institutional investors saw a subscription of 330.36 times and retail investors’ category was subscribed about 11 times.

Urban infrastructure projects relating to water supply, roads, transport and power account for 69% of Hudco’s loan book. The balance 31% goes to housing finance.

Hudco reported gross non-performing assets (NPAs) and net NPAs of 6.80% and 1.51%, respectively, in the first nine months of FY2017. The high NPA level was due to large defaults from some private companies to which it had previous exposure, while its NPAs from the government sector is only 0.75%, said Angel Broking in a note on 4 May.

According to Angel Broking, Hudco has already made substantial provisions on private sector NPAs and stopped lending to them from FY2013, and hence, material change is not expected in NPAs in the near term. “Further, a provisioning coverage ratio of 72% lends enough comfort on the loan book,” it said