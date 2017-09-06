US Federal Reserve’s vice chair Stanley Fischer resigns, to leave in October
US Federal Reserve vice chair Stanley Fischer, who helped set the course for modern monetary policy, will step down from his position in the middle of October
Washington: US Federal Reserve vice chair Stanley Fischer, a veteran central banker who helped set the course for modern monetary policy, said on Wednesday he will step down from his position in the middle of October.
In a letter to President Donald Trump, Fischer, 73, said he was resigning for personal reasons and that the effective date would be on or around 13 October.
“It’s been a privilege to serve on the Federal Reserve board and most especially to work alongside chair Yellen,” Fischer said, citing the improvements in the economy and financial system in recent years.
Fischer’s term as vice chair was set to expire next year but his early departure gives Trump an opportunity to further shape the central bank sooner than expected. Reuters
First Published: Wed, Sep 06 2017. 08 50 PM IST
Latest News »
- Airlines seek exemption from IGST, customs duty on aircraft parts imported after servicing
- Maharashtra governor orders Lokayukta probe against minister Prakash Mehta
- MakeMyTrip president Ashish Kashyap resigns
- GST: Govt sets up panel to probe profiteering complaints
- 4 PSU banks slash lending rates by up to 45 basis points
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share