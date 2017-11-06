 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Titan shares surge 20% - Livemint
Last Published: Mon, Nov 06 2017. 10 44 AM IST

BSE Sensex falls over 100 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,400. Here are the latest updates from the markets
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower on Monday. Photo: Mint
Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell in early trade on Monday, retreating from its record highs, on profit booking in metal, oil and gas, banking, teck and PSU stocks after a recent rally. Besides, capital outflows by foreign funds and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses and caution ahead of earnings from some more bluechip companies this week influenced the sentiment, brokers said.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net Rs9,690.84 crore on Friday, according to provisional data released by stock exchanges. Asian markets were mixed with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 1.13% while Japan’s Nikkei moving up by 0.05% in early trade. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.18%. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10% higher in Friday’s trade. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 10.39am: BSE Sensex fell 16.55 points, or 0.05%, to 33,669.01, while the Nifty 50 lost 14.15 points, or 0.14%, to 10,438.35.

■ 10.35am: Shares of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd debuted 16% higher on the bourses on Monday, after India’s third-largest mutual fund manager saw its Rs1,542 crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed more than 81 times last month. Reliance Nippon shares opened 16.66% higher on the BSE at Rs294 a piece , compared to the issue price of Rs252 , which was the upper end of the price band between Rs247-252 per share.

■ 10.30am: ADAG Group stocks fell ahead of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management listing. Reliance Communications Ltd fell 6%, Reliance Capital Ltd 4.2%, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd 3%, Reliance Power Ltd fell 1%

■ 9.58am: BSE Sensex fell 100.59 points, or 0.30%, to 33,584.97, while the Nifty 50 lost 36.85 points, or 0.35%, to 10,415.65

■ 9.55am: Kitex Garments Ltd hits 20% upper circuit after the company reported better then expected earnings. The company reported 85% growth in its September quarter net profit to Rs24.12 from Rs13.06 crore a year ago.

■ 9.53am: Unichem Laboratories Ltd rose 2.1% to Rs320 after the company sells formulations business for 36 billion rupees ($556m) to Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

■ 9.50am: Shares of ONGC and Oil India Ltd rose 1.49% and 2.38%, respectively. The oil ministry is expected to approach the Union Cabinet to allow private companies take 60% stake in producing oil and gas fields of national oil companies, ONGC and Oil India Ltd.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 8.25 points, or 0.02%, to 33,693.81, while the Nifty 50 edged down 7 points, or 0.07%, to 10,445.50.

■ 9.23am: Titan Co. Ltd rose 20% to Rs784 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. Profit jumped 67.44% in its September quarter versus the same period a year ago on strong sales in its jewellery business. Consolidated net profit rose to Rs277.93 crore in the three months to September from Rs165.98 crore a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing on Friday. Total revenue increased 29.56% to Rs3,517.70 crore from Rs2,714.98 crore a year ago.

■ 9.20am: Other Jewellery stocks also gained. PC Jeweller Ltd rose 6%, Gitanjali Gems Ltd rose 4%, Tribhuvandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd 8%, Tara Jewels Ltd 4%, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd 1%.

■ 9.17am: Amtek Group extended its Friday’s gains as Bharat Forge in race to acquire company. Amtek Auto Ltd rose 11%, Castex Technologies Ltd rose 10%, Metalyst Forgings Ltd 8%.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.66 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.67 against the dollar, down 0.20% from its Friday’s close of 64.55.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.871% compared to its previous close of 6.858%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.34%, Japanese yen 0.26%, Indonesian rupiah 0.21%, Philippines peso 0.20%, Malaysian ringgit 0.09% and Taiwan dollar 0.05%. However, Thai baht and China renminbi were up 0.05% each. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.69, up 0.01% from its previous close of 94.685.

With inputs from PTI

First Published: Mon, Nov 06 2017. 09 31 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading BSE

