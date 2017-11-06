Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade lower, Titan shares surge 20%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty open lower on Monday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex fell in early trade on Monday, retreating from its record highs, on profit booking in metal, oil and gas, banking, teck and PSU stocks after a recent rally. Besides, capital outflows by foreign funds and a mixed trend at other Asian bourses and caution ahead of earnings from some more bluechip companies this week influenced the sentiment, brokers said.

Foreign portfolio investors sold shares worth a net Rs9,690.84 crore on Friday, according to provisional data released by stock exchanges. Asian markets were mixed with Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropping 1.13% while Japan’s Nikkei moving up by 0.05% in early trade. The Shanghai Composite Index shed 0.18%. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.10% higher in Friday’s trade. Here are the latest updates from the markets:

■ 10.39am: BSE Sensex fell 16.55 points, or 0.05%, to 33,669.01, while the Nifty 50 lost 14.15 points, or 0.14%, to 10,438.35.

■ 10.35am: Shares of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd debuted 16% higher on the bourses on Monday, after India’s third-largest mutual fund manager saw its Rs1,542 crore initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed more than 81 times last month. Reliance Nippon shares opened 16.66% higher on the BSE at Rs294 a piece , compared to the issue price of Rs252 , which was the upper end of the price band between Rs247-252 per share.

■ 10.30am: ADAG Group stocks fell ahead of Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management listing. Reliance Communications Ltd fell 6%, Reliance Capital Ltd 4.2%, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd 3%, Reliance Power Ltd fell 1%

■ 9.58am: BSE Sensex fell 100.59 points, or 0.30%, to 33,584.97, while the Nifty 50 lost 36.85 points, or 0.35%, to 10,415.65

■ 9.55am: Kitex Garments Ltd hits 20% upper circuit after the company reported better then expected earnings. The company reported 85% growth in its September quarter net profit to Rs24.12 from Rs13.06 crore a year ago.

■ 9.53am: Unichem Laboratories Ltd rose 2.1% to Rs320 after the company sells formulations business for 36 billion rupees ($556m) to Torrent Pharmaceuticals.

■ 9.50am: Shares of ONGC and Oil India Ltd rose 1.49% and 2.38%, respectively. The oil ministry is expected to approach the Union Cabinet to allow private companies take 60% stake in producing oil and gas fields of national oil companies, ONGC and Oil India Ltd.

■ 9.25am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 8.25 points, or 0.02%, to 33,693.81, while the Nifty 50 edged down 7 points, or 0.07%, to 10,445.50.

■ 9.23am: Titan Co. Ltd rose 20% to Rs784 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings. Profit jumped 67.44% in its September quarter versus the same period a year ago on strong sales in its jewellery business. Consolidated net profit rose to Rs277.93 crore in the three months to September from Rs165.98 crore a year ago, the company said in a BSE filing on Friday. Total revenue increased 29.56% to Rs3,517.70 crore from Rs2,714.98 crore a year ago.

■ 9.20am: Other Jewellery stocks also gained. PC Jeweller Ltd rose 6%, Gitanjali Gems Ltd rose 4%, Tribhuvandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd 8%, Tara Jewels Ltd 4%, Thangamayil Jewellery Ltd 1%.

■ 9.17am: Amtek Group extended its Friday’s gains as Bharat Forge in race to acquire company. Amtek Auto Ltd rose 11%, Castex Technologies Ltd rose 10%, Metalyst Forgings Ltd 8%.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.66 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.67 against the dollar, down 0.20% from its Friday’s close of 64.55.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.871% compared to its previous close of 6.858%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.34%, Japanese yen 0.26%, Indonesian rupiah 0.21%, Philippines peso 0.20%, Malaysian ringgit 0.09% and Taiwan dollar 0.05%. However, Thai baht and China renminbi were up 0.05% each. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.69, up 0.01% from its previous close of 94.685.

With inputs from PTI