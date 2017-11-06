Rupee weakens against US dollar in opening trade
Mumbai: The Indian rupee on Monday was trading weaker against the US dollar in opening trade.
The rupee opened at 64.66 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.67 against the dollar, down 0.20% from its Friday’s close of 64.55.
The 30-share Sensex rose 0.10%, or 33.77 points, to 33,719.33. So far this year, the Sensex has gained 26.19%.
The 10-year bond yield was at 6.871% compared to its previous close of 6.858%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.23%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $6.20 billion and $22.86 billion in equity and debt, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading lower. South Korean won was down 0.34%, Japanese yen 0.26%, Indonesian rupiah 0.21%, Philippines peso 0.20%, Malaysian ringgit 0.09% and Taiwan dollar 0.05%. However, Thai baht and China renminbi were up 0.05% each.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.69, up 0.01% from its previous close of 94.685.
