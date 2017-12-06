Sebi to auction 12 properties of Ramel Industries in January

Sebi on January 5 will e-auction immovable properties of Ramel Industries and its promoters or directors. Photo: Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) will auction 12 properties of Ramel Industries Ltd in January for a total reserve price of over Rs16 crore in order to recover money raised by the company from public through illegal collective investment schemes (CIS).

As part of the recovery process, Sebi on January 5 will e-auction immovable properties of Ramel Industries and its promoters or directors, the regulator said in a notice on Wednesday.

The properties to go under the hammer include land parcels, office premises and flats across West Bengal. Total reserve price of these properties is pegged at Rs16.70 crore.

Sebi has engaged SBI Capital Markets to assist it for sale of the properties. The bidders should make their own independent enquiries regarding the encumbrances, litigation, attachments, acquisition and liabilities of the property put on auction prior to submitting their bids.

“The properties are being sold with all the existing and future encumbrances whether known or unknown to Sebi. Sebi shall not be responsible in any way for any third party claims/rights/dues, etc,” according to the Sebi notice.

The order came after Ramel Industries failed to comply with Sebi’s direction passed in 2014, wherein it had ordered the firm and its directors to return the money raised from investors through illegal schemes.