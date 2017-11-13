Rupee weakens to fresh one-month low against US dollar ahead of inflation data

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.978%, a level last seen on 2 May, compared to its previous close of 6.957%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The Indian rupee weakened to over one-month low against the US dollar, while bond yields hit a fresh six-month high, ahead of the Consumer Price Index (CPI)-based inflation data due on Monday after 5.30pm.

The rupee opened at 65.38 a dollar and touched a low of 65.39—a level last seen on 9 October. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.35 against the dollar, down 0.31% from its Friday’s close of 65.17.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.978%, a level last seen on 2 May, compared to its previous close of 6.957%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

Over 30 economists polled by Reuters are putting consumer price inflation at 3.46% in October from a year ago, up from 3.28% in September.

The government will issue Wholesale Price Index (WPI)-based inflation data on 14 November. A Reuters poll predicts wholesale price inflation to rise 3.01% in October from a year ago, compared to 2.60% rise in September.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.34%, or 113.65 points, to 33,428.21 points. So far this year, it has gained 25.12%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 3.9%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $7.31 billion and $22.42 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading lower ahead of the US consumer price inflation data on 15 November before the Federal Open Market Committee begins its two-day meeting on 14 December. The Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates again, with the market pricing in a more than 80% probability of a December hike.

South Korean won was down 0.36%, China renminbi 0.15%, Japanese yen 0.13%, Indonesian rupiah 0.1%, Singapore dollar 0.07% and Taiwan dollar fell 0.06%. However, Thai baht was up 0.1% and China offshore 0.06%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 94.556, up 0.17% from its previous close of 94.391.