Gold prices recover modestly on global cues, silver slips

Mumbai: Gold prices recovered modestly by Rs20 per 10 grams at the bullion market in the city on Thursday on fresh demand from stockists and retailers amid bullish global cues. However, silver slipped by Rs210 per kg on speculative selling and subdued industrial buying.

Standard gold (99.5 purity) rose by Rs20 to close at Rs29,445 per 10 grams from Wednesday’s level of Rs29,425.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also moved up by the same margin to finish at Rs29,595 per 10 grams compared to Rs29,575 on Wednesday.

However, silver (.999 fineness) dropped by Rs210 per kg to finish at Rs38,860 as against Rs39,070 previously.

Globally, gold ticked higher as some speculators bet that a slide from last month’s peak had run its course as they waited for more clues on whether US interest rates would be hiked.

Spot gold was up at $1,277.82 an ounce in early European trade and silver rose to $16.66 an ounce.