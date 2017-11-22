EPFO relaxes norms for pensioners to file life certificates
New Delhi: In order to remove difficulties faced by pensioners, retirement fund body Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has relaxed conditions for submitting life certificates, including for online submissions.
EPFO has laid down provisions that will help pensioners in submitting the Jeevan Pramaan certificate with ease, EPFO said in a statement on Wednesday. Life certificate in physical form may be accepted from such pensioners who have recorded genuine reasons for non submission of digital Jeevan Pramaan.
Similarly, those pensioners who have already made the digital submission for the previous year, need not do so again for the current year. They would have the option of submitting the digital or paper based certificate to pension drawing bank branches.
The new conditions provide that those who have not submitted Jeevan Pramaan digitally even once, can do so within this month. The facility of submitting Jeevan Pramaan is available at all EPFO offices, pension disbursing banks and common service centres.
