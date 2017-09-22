Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Tata Sons in news

Asian markets open mixed on Friday. Photo: Hindustan Times

US stocks end lower; Asian markets open mixed

The Dow Jones industrial average fell for the first time in 10 days on Thursday, closing lower even after a small gain after the open of trading took the benchmark to a new record.

Asian shares searched for direction on Friday after Wall Street edged down as markets digested the prospect of an additional rate hike this year.

Tata Sons gets shareholder nod to change status to private limited company

Shareholders of Tata Sons Ltd on Thursday voted in favour of the Tata group holding firm becoming a private company in the first annual general meeting (AGM) under the chairmanship of N. Chandrasekaran. The move was opposed by the Mistry family, represented by a proxy. Read more

Arun Jaitley assures ‘appropriate actions’ to revive economy

Finance minister Arun Jaitley promised “appropriate actions” at the “right time” to revive the slowdown-hit economy and said the government is seized of the problem of private investment not picking up.

NCLAT allows waiver plea of Cyrus Mistry firms, dismisses mismanagement case

Two Mistry family investment firms have won a partial victory in the form of a waiver of the minimum shareholding requirement (of 10%) for suing Tata Sons Ltd for alleged mismanagement and oppression of minority shareholders.

22 lakh GST returns filed till 6pm Wednesday on GSTN portal

Nearly 22 lakh goods and services tax (GST) returns for August were filed as of 6pm Wednesday, as businesses flocked the GST Network portal to submit their returns on the last day for tax filing.

Matrimony.com shares trade 2% lower on stock market debut

Shares of Matrimony.com Ltd closed 8.5% lower on Thursday, marking the worst debut on the bourses so far this fiscal year even as the online matchmaker’s Rs500 crore initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 4.4 times last week.

Tata Motors launches Nexon at Rs5.85 lakh

Tata Motors Ltd introduced Nexon, its first compact sports utility vehicle offering, on Thursday with prices starting at Rs5.85 lakh for petrol and Rs6.85 lakh for diesel variants.

Mankind Pharma gearing up to enter US, may start product filings in FY18

India’s fourth largest drug maker Mankind Pharma Ltd is working to make inroads in the lucrative US market and plans to file its first set of generic products with the regulator in 2018 even as India remains a priority market.

Zydus Pharma recalls 44,800 bottles of antidepressant in US

Cadila Healthcare Ltd’s US arm, Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA Inc, is recalling 44,800 bottles of antidepressant Paroxetine tablets from the American market, the US health regulator said in a report.