L&T shares jump 1.8% on series of block deals

Mumbai: Larsen & Toubro Ltd on Wednesday witnessed a series of block deals, in which around 13.84 million shares of the company changed hands, Bloomberg reported.

According to the Bloomberg report, DIPAM secretary Neeraj Kumar Gupta has said that the government sold 2.5% stake in L&T for more than Rs4,000 crore. According to a report on ET Now, State Bank of India is said to be among big buyers in L&T block deals.

Following this, shares of L&T gained as much as 1.76% and touched a high of Rs1,781.40 a share. At 9.45am, the stock was trading at Rs1,765.50 on the BSE, up 0.9% from its previous close. So far this year, it has gained 31.55%. India’s benchmark Sensex Index fell 0.27% to 31,212.01 points.

According to a BloombergQuint report, Specified Undertaking of Unit Trust of India (SUUTI) is said to sell a stake in the company.

As of March 2017, SUUTI holds 6.68% stake in L&T.

Earlier, in April 2016, SUUTI had sold its 1.63% stake in L&T, which helped the government raise nearly Rs2,100 crore.

In a separate development, Economic Times reported that ABB, the Swedish-Swiss multinational, is in discussions with Larsen & Toubro to acquire its electrical and automation division. The division that generated revenues of Rs4,650 crore and operating profit of a little over Rs700 crore in 2016-17 is expected to be valued at Rs14,000-18,000 crore