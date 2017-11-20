Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Eris Lifesciences in news

Asian markets open mixed. Photo: Mint

US stocks fell on Friday as worries about tax reform lingered on the Wall Street.

Asian markets were mixed in early trade on Monday, following a decline in US equities last Friday on lingering concerns about American tax reform.

FDI in non-food retail unlikely before 2019 Lok Sabha elections

Wary of the potential electoral fallout of breaching its promise not to permit foreign direct investment (FDI) in multi-brand retail, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government has decided not to allow foreign supermarket chains to sell non-food items during its current tenure, which ends in 2019.

QIPs surge on strong liquidity, buoyant secondary markets

The December quarter has seen a rush of qualified institutional placements (QIPs) hitting the market, with 13 companies raising around Rs10,000 crore in the past 45 days through this route.

Allahabad Bank to sell Rs101 crore Khaitan Electricals debt

Allahabad Bank has decided to put on sale bad loans worth Rs101 crore of Khaitan Electricals Ltd (KEL), the consumer durables maker battling declining revenues in recent quarters.

Eris to buy Strides Shasun’s India branded business for Rs500 crore

Ahmedabad-based drug maker Eris Lifesciences Ltd has entered into a definitive pact with Bengaluru-based Strides Shasun Ltd to acquire the latter’s India branded generics business for a cash consideration of Rs500 crore.

Goldman Sachs sees four 2018 Fed rate hikes as US growth gains

The US economy is heading into 2018 with strong momentum that’s likely to boost wages and inflation more broadly, requiring the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates four times next year, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists said in a research note.

NSE SME to touch 100 mark, 50 IPOs likely in next 6 months: Vikram Limaye

The number of listed firms on National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) platform would touch 100-mark on Monday and further traction is expected in the next six months, said NSE managing director and chief executive officer Vikram Limaye.