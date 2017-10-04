Prataap Snacks to list on bourses tomorrow
Prataap Snacks’s Rs482-crore IPO was oversubscribed 47.39 times during 22-26 September
New Delhi: Prataap Snacks Ltd, whose initial share sale offer received robust investor demand last week, will list its shares on bourses on Thursday.
The Rs482-crore initial public offer (IPO) was oversubscribed 47.39 times during 22-26 September. The qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) portion was oversubscribed 76.89 times, non-institutional investors 101.15 times and retail investors 8.48 times, according to NSE data.
The issue was in a price band of Rs930-938 per share. The company, which makes products under the ‘Yellow Diamond’ brand, aims to use the proceeds to expand capacity, marketing and brand building activities and retire the debt on its books. Edelweiss, JM Financial and Spark Capital were managing the issue.
First Published: Wed, Oct 04 2017. 01 05 PM IST
Latest News »
- Oil extends losses near $50 on signs US fuel stockpiles gained
- India to help Myanmar upgrade women’s police training centre
- Bhel pays 79% dividend for 2016-17, highest in 3 years
- Adityanath in Kerala for protest, says no scope for political violence in democracy
- Five supermassive black hole pairs discovered
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Mark to Market »
Share