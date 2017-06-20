ICRA downgrades ratings on tier-II bonds of UCO Bank

Mumbai: Rating agency ICRA Ltd on Tuesday said that it has downgraded the ratings on UCO Bank’s tier-II bonds worth Rs1,300 crore due to weak financial performance in the past year.

The agency believes that losses in the last two fiscals and high levels of non-performing assets (NPAs) will keep the bank’s capitalisation levels and solvency profile weak going forward.

More From Livemint »

In May, UCO Bank came under the prompt corrective action (PCA) framework. This means strictures on lending and branch expansion, change in management and reduction in assets in order to improve the financial health of the bank.