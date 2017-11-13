Bharti Airtel unit selling $400 million Bharti Infratel stake: term sheet

As of end-September, Nettle Infrastructure Investments owned 7.7% of Bharti Infratel, while Bharti Airtel owned 50.3% of the tower operator. Photo: Mint

Singapore/Mumbai: A unit of top Indian phone carrier Bharti Airtel Ltd will sell a stake worth about Rs2,617 crore ($400 million) in mobile masts operator Bharti Infratel Ltd on Tuesday, according to a deal term sheet.

Nettle Infrastructure Investments Ltd is offering to sell an about 3.5% stake in Bharti Infratel in a price range of Rs400 to Rs415.5 per share, the term sheet showed.

The price range is a nil to 3.7% discount to Bharti Infratel’s Monday closing price on the National Stock Exchange. The sale is scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

As of end-September, Nettle owned 7.7% of Bharti Infratel, while Bharti Airtel owned 50.3% of the tower operator. J.P. Morgan, UBS and Goldman Sachs are handling the share sale.