Gold prices edge up on good offtake
Standard gold prices gained by Rs30 to close at Rs28,210 per 10 grams from Tuesday’s closing level
Mumbai: Gold prices edged up further at the bullion market in Mumbai on Wednesday due to good investors as well stockist offtake amid steady buying by jewellery retailers, despite a drop at the international level.
Silver also moved up on speculative and industrial buying.
Standard gold (99.5 purity) gained by Rs30 to close at Rs28,210 per 10 grams from Tuesday’s closing level of Rs28,180.
Pure gold (99.9 purity) also added by a similar margin to conclude at Rs28,360 per 10 grams as against Rs28,330 previously.
Silver (.999 fineness) went-up by Rs 60 per kg to end at Rs37,480 from Rs37,420 yesterday.
In Europe, gold prices slipped back below $1,240 an ounce as the dollar’s recovery from 10-month lows dampened upward momentum in the metal after three straight sessions of gains.
Spot gold fell 0.3% at $1,238.50 an ounce in early trade. Spot silver was down 0.2% at $16.215 an ounce.