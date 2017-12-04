Opening bell: Asian markets open mixed; Infosys, DLF in news

Asian markets begins the Monday session on a cautious note. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

US stocks end lower; Asian markets open mixed

Stocks finished lower on Friday after a report that Michael Flynn was directed by President Trump to talk to Russians sent investors on a wild ride.

Asian markets began the Monday session on a cautious note following a decline in US stocks on Friday.

Infosys appoints Capgemini’s Salil S. Parekh as CEO and MD

Salil Satish Parekh, who lost out to Vishal Sikka the last time Infosys Ltd was hunting for a new chief executive in 2014, has now been tasked with leading the company a little over four months after Sikka’s acrimonious exit, with chairman Nandan Nilekani and the board putting their faith on an industry veteran of nearly three decades.

RBI seen keeping rates unchanged

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is likely to keep interest rates on hold for a prolonged period starting with its policy meeting this week on concerns of rising inflation, economists surveyed by Mint said.

JSW Infra, Essar Ports, Royal Vopak among firms vying for Sterling Port

Domestic and foreign port operators have shown interest in buying the upcoming Sterling Port in Dahej. Read more.

DLF to raise Rs11,250 crore from promoters

DLF Ltd, India’s largest real estate developer, will raise around Rs8,250 crore and Rs3,000 crore, respectively, through an issuance of compulsorily convertible unsecured debentures (CCDs) and warrants to promoters, the company said after a board meeting.

Vijaya Bank to raise Rs1,300 crore via bonds in FY18

Public sector lender Vijaya Bank said that its board has approved raising Rs1,300 crore via bonds in the current fiscal under the Basel III global capital adequacy norms.

FPIs inflow hit 8-month high in November

Foreign investors pumped over Rs19,700 crore into the country’s stock markets in November, the highest in eight months, mainly due to government’s plan to recapitalise PSU banks and surge in India’s ranking in the World Bank’s ease of doing business.

PE exits through IPOs cross $1 billion in 2017

In yet another successful year of exits, private equity (PE) funds sold shares worth $1.17 billion in 2017 as their portfolio companies went public, data from Venture Intelligence shows.