Markets Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 10,300, Dr Reddy’s shares rise 5%
BSE Sensex falls on Tuesday, while the Nifty hovers around 10,300 points. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets
Highlights
- 9.40 am ISTMarket update
- 9.38 am ISTDr Reddy’s shares rise 5% after USFDA issues EIR
- 9.35 am IST10-year bond yield hits near 17-month high
- 9.30 am ISTRupee opens lower against US dollar
- 9.25 am ISTSensex, Nifty open in the red
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty were trading lower on Tuesday ahead of key inflation data. The government will announce Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data later in the day.
- 9.38 am IST Dr Reddy’s shares rise 5% after USFDA issues EIRDr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd rose 5% to Rs2,287.85 after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), stating closure of audit for the company’s formulations manufacturing plant 3 at Bachupally in Hyderabad.
First Published: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 09 27 AM IST
