Last Modified: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 09 43 AM IST

Markets Live: Sensex trades lower, Nifty below 10,300, Dr Reddy’s shares rise 5%

BSE Sensex falls on Tuesday, while the Nifty hovers around 10,300 points. Here are the latest updates and developments from the markets
BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade lower on Tuesday. Photo: Hindustan Times
  • Mumbai: The BSE Sensex and the NSE Nifty were trading lower on Tuesday ahead of key inflation data. The government will announce Consumer Price Index (CPI) and Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data later in the day.
  • 9.40 am IST Market update BSE Sensex trades lower by 81.14 points, or 0.24%, at 33,374.65, while the Nifty 50 falls 31.70 points, or 0.31%, to 10,290.55.
  • 9.38 am IST Dr Reddy’s shares rise 5% after USFDA issues EIRDr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd rose 5% to Rs2,287.85 after the company said the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an Establishment Inspection Report (EIR), stating closure of audit for the company’s formulations manufacturing plant 3 at Bachupally in Hyderabad.
  • 9.35 am IST 10-year bond yield hits near 17-month highThe 10-year bond yield was at 7.226%, a level last seen on 27 July 2016, compared to its previous close of 7.175%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. It gained for the fourth session to hit nearly 17-month high.
  • 9.30 am IST Rupee opens lower against US dollarThe rupee was trading at 64.44 a dollar, down 0.11% from its Monday’s close of 64.37. The rupee opened at 64.46 a dollar on Tuesday.
  • 9.25 am IST Sensex, Nifty open in the redBSE Sensex trades lower by 76.56 points, or 0.23%, at 33,379.23, while the Nifty 50 falls 29.10 points, or 0.28%, to 10,293.
First Published: Tue, Dec 12 2017. 09 27 AM IST
