NSE to conduct two-day live trading from disaster recovery site

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it will conduct two-day live trading session starting 31 July from its disaster recovery site.

A disaster recovery (DR) site is necessary for all critical institutions like exchanges so that operations can be carried out seamlessly if any extraneous event affects the functioning of the main trading centre in Mumbai. “The exchange shall be conducting live sessions from July 31, 2017 to August 1, 2017 from its DR site,” NSE said in a circular issued on Thursday.

More From Livemint »

NSE has a disaster recovery site in Chennai, as per the exchange’s annual report. According to sources, markets regulator Sebi wants a special review of the stock exchanges’ trading systems, back-up arrangements and disaster recovery plans, including handling sudden surge in volumes, in the wake of a major technical glitch at the NSE.

Trading activities on the country’s largest exchange were halted for over three hours on 10 July. Investors had faced problems in executing trade in cash as well as futures and options (F&O) segments.