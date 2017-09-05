Rupee weakens for third session against US dollar
Mumbai: The rupee on Tuesday weakened for the third session against the US dollar in opening trade.
The rupee opened at 64.12 a dollar. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 64.10 a dollar, down 0.11% from its Monday’s close of 64.05.
The 10-year bond yield was at 6.495%, compared to its previous close of 6.496%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.
The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.18% or 57.44 points to 31,759.69. So far this year, it has risen over 18%.
So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.9%, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought $7.05 billion and $19.90 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.
Asian currencies were trading higher. Japanese yen was up 0.44%, Singapore dollar 0.18%, Philippines peso 0.11% and Malaysian ringgit 0.1%. However, China offshore was down 0.3% and China renminbi 0.13%.
The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.503, down 0.14% from its previous close of 92.635.
Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped for the third day as investors sought the safest currencies amid heightened geopolitical concerns over the Korean peninsula.
Latest News »
- Asia’s taxi companies give banks real competition
- Google continues to hire in China even as search remains blocked
- Ghazipur landfill collapse: NGT panel rejects EDMC’s alternative site proposal
- Market Live: Sensex, Nifty open higher, Sun TV Network shares rise 3%
- Brics Summit 2017: Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping to hold bilateral talks shortly