Rupee weakens for third session against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.495%, compared to its previous close of 6.496%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The rupee on Tuesday weakened for the third session against the US dollar in opening trade.

The rupee opened at 64.12 a dollar. At 9.10am, the rupee was trading at 64.10 a dollar, down 0.11% from its Monday’s close of 64.05.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.495%, compared to its previous close of 6.496%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

The benchmark Sensex index rose 0.18% or 57.44 points to 31,759.69. So far this year, it has risen over 18%.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 5.9%, while foreign institutional investors (FIIs) bought $7.05 billion and $19.90 billion in equity and debt markets, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading higher. Japanese yen was up 0.44%, Singapore dollar 0.18%, Philippines peso 0.11% and Malaysian ringgit 0.1%. However, China offshore was down 0.3% and China renminbi 0.13%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 92.503, down 0.14% from its previous close of 92.635.

Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index dropped for the third day as investors sought the safest currencies amid heightened geopolitical concerns over the Korean peninsula.