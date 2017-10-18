Rupee opens marginally higher against US dollar

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.76% compared to its previous close of 6.76%. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Indian rupee on Wednesday strengthened marginally against the US dollar in opening trade.

The rupee opened at 64.93 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 64.97 against the dollar, up 0.08% from its Tuesday’s close of 65.03.

The BSE benchmark index fell 0.20%, or 66.26 points, to 32,542.90. So far this year, the Sensex has gained over 22.47%.

The 10-year bond yield was at 6.76% compared to its previous close of 6.76%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

So far this year, the rupee has gained 4.46%, while foreign institutional investors have bought $4.86 billion and $21.86 billion in equity and debt, respectively.

Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 0.21%, China renminbi 0.20%, Singapore dollar 0.13% and Thai baht rose 0.1%. However, Malaysian ringgit was down 0.16%, Philippines peso 0.14% and Taiwan dollar fell 0.04%.

The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.461, down 0.03% from its previous close of 93.486.