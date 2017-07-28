ITC shares rise over 2% post Q1 results

ITC reported 7.37% rise in stand-alone net profit to Rs2,560.50 crore for the first quarter, driven mainly by revenue growth from FMCG and cigarettes business. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Shares of ITC Friday rose by over 2% after the company reported 7.37% rise in standalone net profit for the first quarter ended 30 June.

The stock after making a positive opening further gained 2.16% to Rs294.90 on BSE. At NSE, shares of the company went up by 2.14% to Rs294.75.

Diversified conglomerate ITC on Thursday reported 7.37% rise in stand-alone net profit to Rs2,560.50 crore for the first quarter ended 30 June, driven mainly by revenue growth from FMCG and cigarettes business.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs2,384.67 crore for April-June quarter a year ago, ITC said in a BSE filing.

ITC’s net sales during the period under review was up 4.29% to Rs13,722.21 crore, as against Rs13,156.68 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.