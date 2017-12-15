 Yes Bank to join S&P BSE Sensex from Monday - Livemint
Last Published: Fri, Dec 15 2017. 04 10 PM IST

Yes Bank to join S&P BSE Sensex from Monday

Yes Bank will be included in the S&P BSE Sensex comprising of 30 companies with effect from 18 December
PTI
The S&P BSE Sensex measures performance of the 30 largest, most liquid and financially sound companies across key sectors that are listed on BSE. Photo: Mint
The S&P BSE Sensex measures performance of the 30 largest, most liquid and financially sound companies across key sectors that are listed on BSE. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Yes Bank Ltd will join the list of 30 most tracked stocks in the bellwether index S&P BSE Sensex from next week.

Yes Bank will be included in the S&P BSE Sensex comprising of 30 companies with effect from 18 December 2017, Yes Bank said in a regulatory filing.

The S&P BSE Sensex measures performance of the 30 largest, most liquid and financially sound companies across key sectors that are listed on BSE.

On Friday, Yes Bank shares closed 3.98% up at Rs316.05 on BSE, while the Sensex ended 0.65% higher at 33,462.97 points.

First Published: Fri, Dec 15 2017. 04 10 PM IST
Topics: Yes Bank BSE Sensex Yes Bank shares stock market banking stocks

