Gold prices perk up on global cues

Pure gold prices rose by Rs15 to settle at Rs 28,200 per 10 grams. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/ Mint

Mumbai: Gold prices rose marginally by Rs15 to Rs28,050 per 10 grams on Tuesday, driven by a rising trend overseas amid scattered buying by jewellers at the domestic market.

While, silver recaptured the crucial Rs 39,000-level by rising Rs 295 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units. Standard gold (99.5 purity) moved up by Rs 15 per 10 grams to end at Rs 28,050 from yesterday’s closing level of Rs 28,035.

Pure gold (99.9 purity) also rose by a similar margin to settle at Rs 28,200 per 10 grams against Rs 28,185 earlier.

Silver (.999 fineness) climbed by Rs 295 to conclude at Rs 39,015 per kg as against Rs 38,720. Globally, gold prices extended gains for a fourth day as political troubles in the United States dented the dollar while a more upbeat scenario in Europe lifted the euro.

Spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,234.63 per ounce at early trade.

On Monday, it hit $1,237.26, its highest since 4 May. Among other precious metals, silver rose 0.8% to $16.72 an ounce.