Gold prices turn soft, tumble Rs75 to Rs30,450

New Delhi: Gold prices felt the heat of soaring equities as the prices fell by Rs75 to Rs30,450 per 10 grams on Friday, dampened by tepid demand from local jewellers. Globally, however, the trend was positive. Silver prices eased Rs100 to Rs40,550 per kg, dragged down by industrial units and coin makers.

Demand softness at the end of local jewellers and retailers, according to traders, pushed gold prices down, but a firm trend overseas arrested the slide. Overseas, gold rates firmed up 0.27% to $1,281.70 an ounce and silver by 0.03% to $17.06 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity went down by Rs75 each to Rs30,450 and Rs30,300 per 10 grams, respectively. It had lost Rs100 on Thursday. Sovereign, however, remained unchanged at Rs24,700 per piece of eight grams in restricted deals.

Silver ready too declined by Rs100 to Rs40,550 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs60 to Rs39,590. Prices of silver coins, however, stayed flat at Rs74,000 for buying and Rs75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.