Shriram Transport Finance raises Rs400 crore by issuing bonds

New Delhi: Shriram Transport Finance Company on Friday said it has raised Rs400 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

“The Allotment Committee-NCDs of the company in its meeting held today, approved and allotted 4,000 secured redeemable rated listed non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 10 lakh each, aggregating to Rs 400 crore on private placement basis,” the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company is engaged in the business of providing loans for commercial vehicles. It also provides consumer finance, life and general insurance, stock broking and distribution services among others. Stock of the company closed 1.57% higher at Rs1,480.15 apiece on BSE on Friday.