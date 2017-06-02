Hero MotoCorp shares gain over 3% post sales data

New Delhi: Shares of Hero MotoCorp on Friday rose by over 3% after the company reported 8.7% increase in sales in May. The stock ended 2.82% higher at Rs3,840 on BSE. During the day, it gained 3% to Rs3,850 -- its 52-week high.

At NSE, shares of the company jumped 3.11% to close at Rs3,849.75. The stock was the biggest gainer on both Sensex and Nifty.

The country’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp on Thursday reported an 8.7% increase in sales at 6,33,884 units in May.

The company had sold 5,83,117 units in May 2016, Hero MotoCorp said in a statement. With the arrival of monsoon at some parts of the country and forecast of normal rains this year, the industry is expecting a boost in demand and consumption in the rural markets, it added.