Markets Live: Sensex reclaims 31,300 mark, Nifty above 9,600, Tata Elxsi up 4%

Mumbai: Stock markets came off their peak and turned weak early on Monday on emergence of profit-booking after a recent rally amid mixed Asian cues. The 30-share Sensex, which had gained 135.70 points to close at record high at 31,273.29 on Friday’s trade, slipped by 40.64 points, or 0.12%, to 31,232.65 with sectoral indices like FMCG, Metal and IT trading in the negative zone, falling by up to 0.27%.

On similar lines, the NSE Nifty retreated from life-time high as it succumbed to profit-booking to quote 11.75 points lower, or 0.12%, at 9,641.75. It had closed at an all-time high of 9,653.50 on Friday. Brokers said that the emergence of profit booking by participants at record levels amid mixed trend at other Asian bourses kept sentiments down. A lacklustre US jobs report and London terrorist attack on Sunday also weighed on the sentiments. Among Sensex 30 constituents, major losers were ITC, Coal India, Lupin, Wipro, HDFC Ltd and HDFC Bank, falling by up to 1.17%.

11.15am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 42 points, or 0.14%, to 31,316, while the Nifty 50 rises 20 points, or 0.21%, to 9,674.

11.00am: Tata Elxsi Ltd rose 4% to Rs 1,410.70 after the company announced in a notice to BSE that the licensing of its advanced autonomous vehicle middleware platform “AUTONOMAI” to one of the world’s top 5 automotive OEMs for their driverless car R&D.

10.50am: MSP Steel & Power Ltd rose 7.2% to Rs16.45 after the company said in a notice to BSE that it has decided to resolve the account under Guidelines for ‘Scheme for Sustainable Structuring of Stressed Assets Scheme (S4A)’ issued by the RBI and decided to forward the restructuring proposal to the Overseeing Committee.

10.40am: Anil Ambani group stocks trading higher. Reliance Communications up 2%, Reliance Capital Ltd rose 2%, Reliance Infrastructure Ltd 2%, Reliance Power Ltd 1.2%, Reliance Defence up 0.5%

10.23am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 8 points, or 0.03%, to 31,265, while the Nifty 50 rises 15 points, or 0.15%, to 9,668.

9.50am: Videocon Industries Ltd hits lower circuit for 11th consecutive sessions and it fell 65.2% in this period. The stock was trading at Rs 34.95—a level last seen on 13 August 2004.

9.45am: Reliance Communications Ltd rose 2.2% to Rs 21.10 after Creditors of Reliance Communications Ltd (RCom) have allowed the company to postpone debt servicing payments till December after it presented a restructuring plan involving the sale of its telecom tower business and the spin-off and merger of wireless assets.

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades lower by 41 points, or 0.13%, to 31,232, while the Nifty 50 rises 1 point, or 0.01%, to 9,654.

9.27am: Jewellery stocks were trading higher after government said that the gold and jewellery will be taxed at 3%, a compromise between traders’ demand of 1.5% and the 5% demanded by the Kerala government. Titan Co. Ltd rose 11%, Gitanjali Gems Ltd rose 8%, PC Jeweller Ltd 7%, Tribhuvandas Bhimji Zaveri Ltd rose 6% and Rajesh Exports Ltd rose 1%.

9.25am: Textile stocks were trading higher Raymond Ltd rose 2% Arvind Ltd 4%, Century Textile & Industries Ltd 1%, Welspun India Ltd 1%.

9.20am: Auto stocks trading higher. Bajaj Auto Ltd rose 1.2%, Hero MotoCorp ltd 1%, Mahindra & Mahindra 1%, Maruti Suzuki India 0.5%, Tata Motors Ltd 0.4%, Eicher Motors Ltd 0.3%.

9.15am: The rupee opened and touched a high of 64.32 a dollar, a level last seen on 17 May. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.34, up 0.17% from its Friday’s close of 64.44.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.612% compared to its previous close of 6.627%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.00am: Asian currencies were trading higher. Malaysian ringgit was up 0.27%, South Korean won 0.23%, Philippines peso 0.19%, Indonesian rupiah 0.19%, China renminbi 0.1% and Taiwan dollar 0.07%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.17% and Singapore dollar 0.11%.

8.55am: US equities rose to record levels on Friday as Wall Street shrugged off a jobs report that came in well below expectations. Markets in Asia got off to a mixed start on Monday morning, following an attack in central London at the weekend and the pound slightly weaker.

With inputs from PTI