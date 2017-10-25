 Reliance Nippon Life AMC IPO fully subscribed on first day - Livemint
Last Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 11 35 AM IST

Reliance Nippon Life AMC IPO fully subscribed on first day

As of 11am, Reliance Nippon Life AMC IPO receives bids for 92,193,931 shares against the total issue size of 42,840,000 shares, according to NSE data
The Reliance Nippon AMC has set a price band of Rs247-252 per share. Photo: iStock
New Delhi: Reliance Nippon Life Asset Management Ltd’s initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 2.15 times on the first day of the share sale on Wednesday.

As of 11am, the IPO received bids for 92,193,931 shares against the total issue size of 42,840,000 shares, according to NSE data. The IPO will close on 27 October.

The Reliance Nippon AMC has set a price band of Rs247-252 per share, at the upper end of which the mutual fund manager is valued at Rs15,442 crore—7.8 times its financial year 2017 P/B (price to book) value of 32.2, Mint reported.

In the Reliance Nippon AMC IPO, promoters Reliance Capital and Nippon Life will collectively sell 36.72 million shares, which, at the upper end of the price band, will fetch Rs925 crore. Reliance Capital will sell shares worth Rs283 crore while Nippon Life will offload shares worth Rs642 crore.

The public offering also includes a fresh issue of Rs617 crore. Its proceeds will be used for branch expansion, upgrading technology and advertising, among others.

Reliance Group companies have sued HT Media Ltd, Mint’s publisher, and nine others in the Bombay high court over a 2 October 2014 front-page story that they have disputed. HT Media is contesting the case.

First Published: Wed, Oct 25 2017. 11 35 AM IST
