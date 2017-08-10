Livemint

Last Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 04 52 PM IST

Shell companies tag: J Kumar, Prakash Industries get relief from SAT

The Securities Appellate Tribunal stays the Sebi directive of 7 August against J Kumar Infra Ltd and Prakash Industries Ltd.
Jayshree P. Upadhyay
The exchanges will revert the companies to regular trading and remove the trading restrictions against them. Photo: Mint
Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Thursday stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directive of 7 August against J Kumar Infra Ltd and Prakash Industries Ltd.

The exchanges will revert the companies to regular trading and remove the trading restrictions against them.

Three companies—J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Parsvnath Developers Ltd—on Wednesday had approached SAT against their inclusion in a list of 331 suspected shell firms against which the market regulator sought action by stock exchanges.

First Published: Thu, Aug 10 2017. 04 25 PM IST
Shell Companies Sebi J Kumar Infraprojects Prakash Industries Parsvnath Developers

