Shell companies tag: J Kumar, Prakash Industries get relief from SAT

Mumbai: The Securities Appellate Tribunal on Thursday stayed the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) directive of 7 August against J Kumar Infra Ltd and Prakash Industries Ltd.

Three companies—J Kumar Infraprojects Ltd, Prakash Industries Ltd and Parsvnath Developers Ltd—on Wednesday had approached SAT against their inclusion in a list of 331 suspected shell firms against which the market regulator sought action by stock exchanges.