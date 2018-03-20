 Govt likely to meet with primary dealers before Rs6.06 trillion bond sale program - Livemint
Govt likely to meet with primary dealers before Rs6.06 trillion bond sale program

Finance ministry wants to seek the views of market participants about how it can conduct the Rs6.06 trillion program smoothly, and talks may include what maturities would be better received, said two primary dealers
Last Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 03 06 PM IST
Kartik GoyalSiddhartha Singh
A finance ministry official said the meeting would be used to gauge the mood of the market and the appetite for bonds. Photo: Mint
Mumbai/New Delhi: India’s finance ministry has called for a meeting of primary dealers in New Delhi on Wednesday to discuss its near record bond-sale program for the new fiscal year, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The ministry wants to seek the views of market participants about how it can conduct the Rs6.06 trillion ($92.9 billion) program smoothly, and talks may include what maturities would be better received, said two primary dealers. A government official said the meeting would be used to gauge the mood of the market and the appetite for bonds. All the people asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to speak publicly.

Finance ministry spokesman D.S. Malik didn’t immediately respond to a request for comments.

The central government cut back on the size of several bond sales and cancelled others in December and January as a rout in debt markets deepened. State-run banks, the biggest holders of the securities, have stayed away after incurring losses amid the selloff.

India’s bonds have slumped for seven straight months, the longest stretch in two decades. A rising debt supply, climbing global yields, faster inflation and the prospect of higher interest rates have all helped sour sentiment. Bloomberg

First Published: Tue, Mar 20 2018. 03 06 PM IST
Topics: finance ministry bond sale primary dealers sovereign debt government bonds

