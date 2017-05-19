Live: Sensex slips from new high, Nifty below 9,500, ITC, HUL top gainers

Mumbai: The markets made a somersault of sorts on Friday as the benchmark Sensex rebounded on the GST Council’s finalisation of tax rates for bulk of the items except six categories. A firming trend at other Asian markets tracking rebound on the Wall Street on positive data supported the indices to recoup most of Thursday’s lost ground. The BSE Sensex had declined by 223.98 points on Thursday. Similarly, the broader 50-issue NSE Nifty rose to reclaim the 9,500 mark. Foodgrains and common-use products such as hair oil, soaps and toothpaste will cost less from 1 July when GST is due to be rolled out. Coal India rallied 2.62%, followed by NTPC and PowerGrid.

The goods and services tax (GST) on coal has been brought down to 5% form the current tax incidence of 11.69%, making electricity generation cheaper. The largest lender SBI rose 1.98% to Rs 308.95 ahead of its earnings to be announced later in the day. Other gainers that supported the recovery were ITC Ltd, Hindustan Unilever, ICICI Bank, Tata Motors, Axis Bank, Tata Steel, Hero MotoCorp, Lupin, ONGC, Bajaj Auto, Adani Ports and Reliance Industries, rising by up to 4.44%. In the Asian region, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.30%, Shanghai Composite rose 0.12% and Japan’s Nikkei gained 0.19% in early deals on Friday. The US Dow Jones Industrial Average ended 0.27% higher on Thursday.

11.40am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 66 points, or 0.22%, to 30,501, while the Nifty 50 rises 13 points, or 0.14%, to 9,442.

10.45am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 203 points, or 0.67%, to 30,638, while the Nifty 50 rises 59 points, or 0.62%, to 9,488.

10.00am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 275 points, or 0.90%, to 30,710, while the Nifty 50 rises 71 points, or 0.75%, to 9,500.

9.30am: BSE Sensex trades higher by 174 points, or 0.57%, to 30,609, while the Nifty 50 rises 55 points, or 0.58%, to 9,484.

9.29am: Bank of Baroda rose 4% to Rs194.65 after it reported March quarter profit of Rs154.72 crore from a loss of Rs3,230.14 crore a year ago. Provisions and contingencies dropped 61.8% from a year ago to Rs2,622.97 crore

9.28am: CESC Ltd shares rise 6.3% to Rs881.65 after announcing a four-way split of its flagship firm, CESC Ltd. The diverse businesses of CESC are being split into separate entities with the aim of “unlocking value for shareholders”, the company said in a regulatory filing.

9.27am: Fast and moving consumer goods stocks were trading higher after items such as cereals, which were taxed earlier at 5%, will now be zero-rated. Coffee, sugar, tea and edible oil will attract a lower GST rate of 5%. Capital goods, a key asset for the manufacturing sector, will be taxed at 28%. Several daily-use items such as hair oil, toothpaste and soap have been kept in the 18%-slab instead of at 28%. ITC Ltd jumped 6%, HUL up 1.9%, Jayshree Tea 6.5%, Goodricke Group Ltd rose 4.8%, Tata Coffee Ltd 4.4%, Avanti 4%, Godfrey Phillips India 4%, Marico 3.5%, Kwality 3% and Golgate Palmolive India Ltd rose 6.4%.

9.25am: Cummins India Ltd fell 6.5% to Rs777 after the company reported 5.1% decline in its net profit in March quarter to Rs158.46 crore against Rs167.01 crore a year ago.

9.20am: State Bank of India rose 1.3% to Rs307 ahead of its March quarter earnings. According to 21 Bloomberg analyst estimates, the bank may post a net profit of Rs2,670.50 crore.

9.15am: The rupee opened at 64.75 a dollar. At 9.15am, the rupee was trading at 64.70 a dollar, up 0.25% from its Thursday’s close of 64.85.

9.10am: The 10-year bond yield was trading at 6.681% compared to its previous close of 6.677%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

9.05am: Indonesian rupiah was down 0.3%, South Korean won 0.21%, Philippines peso 0.13%, Taiwan dollar 0.11%, China offshore 0.06% and China renminbi 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was up 0.31%.

9.00am: US markets closed slightly higher. S&P 500 gained 0.37% to 2,365 points on better economic data. Asian markets opened mixed.

With inputs from PTI