Opening bell: Asian markets open higher; Aurobindo Pharma in news

US stocks end higher; Asian markets open positive

US stocks rose on Wednesday as technology sector climbed higher. Investors also digested a slew of economic data.

Most Asian indices made gains early on Thursday after positive US data gave Wall Street a boost overnight as the dollar held on to overnight gains.

RBI says 98.96% of Rs1,000, Rs500 notes returned after demonetisation

Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) annual report shows that 98.96% of Rs1,000 notes and Rs500 notes that were banned after demonetisation had returned to it by the end of June.

RBI sees GVA growth at 7.3% in 2017-18 on consumer, government spending

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that favourable domestic factors such as a pick-up in discretionary consumer spending and robust government spending will quicken economic growth in the current fiscal year. The central bank’s annual report reiterated its forecast for gross value added (GVA, a measure of economic output) to grow at 7.3% in 2017-18, as against 6.3% in 2016-17.

Luxury cars, SUVs to cost more as cabinet approves GST cess hike ordinance

The Union cabinet approved an ordinance for raising the goods and services tax (GST) cess on luxury cars and sports utility vehicles up to as much as 25% from 15%, finance minister Arun Jaitley said.

Bird Group shows interest in Air India ground handling subsidiary

Gurgaon-based travel firm Bird Group has sent in its expression of interest to acquire Air India Ltd, the second firm to do so after IndiGo parent Interglobe Aviation Pvt. Ltd, aviation secretary R.N. Chaubey said.

Aurobindo Pharma in talks to buy Shreya Life Sciences’s Russia business

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is in talks to buy the Russia business of Mumbai-based Shreya Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd in a deal potentially valued between $80 million and $100 million, reports Mint.

Aditya Birla Capital to be listed on 1 September

The AV Birla group said its financial services arm Aditya Birla Capital will be taken public from September through a listing on the BSE and NSE.