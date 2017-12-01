Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, auto stocks rise
- 10.12 am ISTBajaj Auto total sales rise 21% in November
- 10.00 am ISTUFO Moviez India shares gain 3.3% on net profit
- 9.35 am ISTMarket update
- 9.33 am ISTBiocon shares rise over 3%
- 9.30 am ISTLaurus Labs shares gain 4% on USFDA approval
- 9.28 am ISTLT Foods shares jump 5% on expansion plan
- 9.25 pm ISTSensex, Nifty open higher
- Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened over 100 points higher on Friday on positive gross domestic product data (GDP). The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, also in the morning hours. India’s GDP growth quickened to 6.3% in the September quarter, up from a three-year low of 5.7% in the June quarter, an indication that the Indian economy has shaken off the lingering effects of demonetisation last year and GST rollout on 1 July.The Sensex and Nifty shed 1.3% on Thursday after India’s fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1% of the budget estimate for the full year ending in March 2018. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
- 10.12 am IST Bajaj Auto total sales rise 21% in NovemberBajaj Auto Ltd said its total vehicle sales for November rose 21% to 326,458. The company’s November motorcycle sales stood at 263,970 units from 237,757 unit last year. Shares traded 0.45% higher at Rs3,326.45.
- 9.30 am IST Laurus Labs shares gain 4% on USFDA approvalLaurus Labs Ltd rose 4% to Rs543.45 after the company said it got maiden tentative approval from USFDA for Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets. Drug is used for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and paediatric patients 2 years of age and under.
First Published: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 09 29 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading Market today
