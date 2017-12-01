 Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, auto stocks rise - Livemint
Last Modified: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 10 18 AM IST

Market Live: Sensex, Nifty trade higher, auto stocks rise

BSE Sensex trades higher by over 50 points, while the Nifty 50 trades near 10,250. Here are the latest updates
Highlights

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Friday. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint
  • Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened over 100 points higher on Friday on positive gross domestic product data (GDP). The broader NSE’s Nifty, too, also in the morning hours. India’s GDP growth quickened to 6.3% in the September quarter, up from a three-year low of 5.7% in the June quarter, an indication that the Indian economy has shaken off the lingering effects of demonetisation last year and GST rollout on 1 July.The Sensex and Nifty shed 1.3% on Thursday after India’s fiscal deficit at the end of October hit 96.1% of the budget estimate for the full year ending in March 2018. Here are the latest updates from the markets:
  • 10.12 am IST Bajaj Auto total sales rise 21% in NovemberBajaj Auto Ltd said its total vehicle sales for November rose 21% to 326,458. The company’s November motorcycle sales stood at 263,970 units from 237,757 unit last year. Shares traded 0.45% higher at Rs3,326.45.
  • 10.00 am IST UFO Moviez India shares gain 3.3% on net profitUFO Moviez India Ltd fell 3.3% to Rs470 after the company said it reported 43% decline in its net profit to Rs11.30 crore.
  • 9.35 am IST Market updateBSE Sensex traded higher by 88.02 points, or 0.27%, to 33,237.37, while the Nifty 50 rose 24.90 points, or 0.24%, to 10,251.45.
  • 9.33 am IST Biocon shares rise over 3%Biocon Ltd rose 3.2% to Rs446 after the company said the European Medicines Agency accepted Mylan’s MAA review for its cancer treatment.
  • 9.30 am IST Laurus Labs shares gain 4% on USFDA approvalLaurus Labs Ltd rose 4% to Rs543.45 after the company said it got maiden tentative approval from USFDA for Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate tablets. Drug is used for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in adults and paediatric patients 2 years of age and under.
  • 9.28 am IST LT Foods shares jump 5% on expansion planLT Foods Ltd rose 5% to Rs73.45 after the company said it will strengthen presence in European market. Plans to invest $20 million for overall branding and expansion.
  • 9.25 pm IST Sensex, Nifty open higherBSE Sensex opened higher by 115.18 points, or 0.35%, to 33,264.53, while the Nifty 50 rose 36.50 points, or 0.36%, to 10,263.05.
First Published: Fri, Dec 01 2017. 09 29 AM IST
Topics: Sensex Nifty Live updates Trading Market today

