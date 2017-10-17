As PSU bank stocks struggle, analysts prefer private peers despite high valuations

NSE Private Bank index rose 37.06%, while Nifty jumped 23.43% and Sensex was up 21.32% in the same period, while Nifty PSU Bank index hit a nine-month low last week. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: Stocks of government-owned banks have been under constant pressure this year, with the Nifty PSU Bank index hitting a nine-month low last week. In contrast, NSE Private Bank index rose 37.06%, while Nifty jumped 23.43% and Sensex was up 21.32% in the same period.

Analysts said investors are concerned about high provisions, subdued loan growth and lower treasury gains of PSU banks which is reflecting in the low stock prices. India's growing fiscal deficit is another concern that may be hurting PSU banks’ stocks.

“High fiscal deficit of India is negatively impacting bond markets. In the last four to five quarters, PSU banks’ profitability was primarily driven by bond portfolio which aided them to take higher provisioning. In the absence of that, PSU banks’ profitability will be hit adversely,” said Asutosh Mishra, a research analyst at Reliance Securities Ltd.

Data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA) showed India’s fiscal deficit has already reached 96.1% of its full-year fiscal deficit target in the first five months from April to August. During the same period a year ago, the government had used 76.4% of the total fiscal deficit target for 2016-17.

Valuation-wise, PSU banks are available at a discount to the private banks but that is not creating any demand for government-owned bank stocks. Public sector banks are trading at 0.81 times their FY18 estimated book value while private sector banks are at price to book value of 2.57 times.

According to analysts, the valuation gap will remain and even though PSU banks’ valuations are cheap, private banks will still be in demand. They prefer new-generation private banks, given their limited stress baggage, improving franchise and strong capital position.

“The valuation gap is unlikely to change until PSU banks don’t improve their balance sheet quality and profitability which may take at least 18 months,” said Mishra.

According to Bloomberg, since the beginning of FY18, Nifty PSU Bank’s expected earnings for the current fiscal and the next have been slashed by 26.34% and 12.85%, respectively.

Edelweiss Securities Ltd expected Q2FY18 to be yet another soft quarter due to tepid revenue momentum and elevated credit costs, while earnings of retail-heavy private banks are expected to be stable. “Industry credit growth continues to be soft—hovering around multi-year lows—and will continue to pressurise banks’ top-line growth, especially of corporate-heavy PSU banks. The sector’s earnings are expected to remain subdued in the near term owing to net interest margins (NIMs) pressure, slower recovery in loan growth and continued provisioning drag,” it said.

It prefers new-generation private banks while maintaining a cautious stance on mid-size public sector banks on higher asset quality stress and weak capital position.

Centrum Equity Research likes old private sector banks as they offer a strong play on both earnings and valuation multiple expansions. “We continue to prefer ICICI Bank and SBI in the large-cap banking space given the healthy core operating profit and strong capital position,” it said in a report on 9 October.

On a sequential basis, Motilal Oswal Securities Ltd expects profit growth to pick up for state-owned banks in the September quarter as a whole due to moderation in provisions from the highs of Q1 of this fiscal. However, it believes that mid-sized private banks would continue to outshine peers due to continued market share gains, stable asset quality and stable-to-improving margins.

According to Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd, PSU banks may see improved recovery in net interest income (NII) in Q2FY18 from previous quarters but growth rate will be mixed. “PSU banks are unlikely to see large treasury gains like seen in second half of FY17 and Q1FY18 as yields have been on uptick compared to last quarter keeping other income growth stable except for SBI as it books stake sale gains from insurance business. But profitability will remain under pressure as credit costs will continue to remain high as most bank improve their provision coverage ratio (PCR) on ageing of non-performing assets (NPAs) continue and National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT)-related referrals seen across all PSU banks,” it said in a report on 9 October.