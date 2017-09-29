Market Live: Sensex gains over 100 points, Nifty rises above 9,800, GAIL India up 7%

BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty trade higher on Friday. Photo: Mint

Mumbai: The BSE Sensex opened higher on Friday against the previous session’s closing. The broader NSE’s Nifty, also, rose in the morning hours. The Indian rupee strengthened against the US dollar. The shares of Bajaj Auto, Maruti, Hero MotoCorp rose, whereas the shares of Hindustan Unilever and Cipla fell.

The government on Thursday said that it will borrow Rs2.08 trillion for fiscal year 2018 but dose not ruled out possibility of selling more government bonds for additional spending. The Reserve Bank of India notified that it has increased the limits for foreign portfolio investors for October-December by Rs8,000 crore for government securities and Rs6,200 crore in state development loans. Here are the latest updates from the market:

■ 9.52am: BSE Sensex traded higher by 115 points, or 0.37%, to 31,398, while the Nifty 50 rose 44.50 points, or 0.46%, to 9.813.

■ 9.45am: Auto stocks traded higher ahead of festive season. Bajaj Auto rose 1.7%, Hero MotoCorp Ltd 1.1%, Maruti Suzuki India Ltd 1%, Eicher Motors Ltd 2.6%, TVS Motors Co Ltd 1.7%, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd rose 0.3%.

■ 9.40am: Hindustan Construction Co Ltd rose 5.5% to Rs 34.55 after Lavasa Corp. on Thursday said its lenders have decided to convert part of their loans into equity as part of debt restructuring along with fresh fund infusion from strategic investors to complete its stuck township project near Pune in Maharashtra.

■ 9.28am: BSE Sensex opened higher by 146 points, or 0.47%, to 31,428.60, while the Nifty 50 rose 40 points, or 0.41%, to 9,809.

■ 9.25am: Gail India Ltd rose 7% to Rs 423.30 after Petroleum and Natural Gas Regulatory Board (PNGRB) has put up a consultation document on unified pipeline tariff proposing a 60% hike in tariff by GAIL.

■ 9.20am: Lovable Lingerie Ltd rose 13% to Rs 252.90 after the company said its board to meet on 6 October to consider share buyback.

■ 9.17am: Shreyas Shipping & Logistic Ltd rose 7% to Rs 461 after the company said it signed memorandum of association for acquiring one multipurpose vessel and one container vessel.

■ 9.15am: The rupee opened at 65.39 a dollar. At 9.15am, the home currency was trading at 65.35 against the dollar, up 0.25% from its Thursday’s close of 65.51.

■ 9.13am: The 10-year bond yield was at 6.628%, compared to its previous close of 6.641%. Bond yields and prices move in opposite directions.

■ 9.10am: Asian currencies were trading mixed. South Korean won was up 0.27%, Indonesian rupiah 0.19%, Philippines peso 0.17%, Malaysian ringgit 0.05%. However, Japanese yen was down 0.25%, China renminbi 0.24%, China Offshore 0.23%, Singapore dollar 0.07%. The dollar index, which measures the US currency’s strength against major currencies, was trading at 93.22, up 0.15% from its previous close of 93.085.