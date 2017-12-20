Gold prices edge down on lacklustre demand

In New Delhi, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity shed Rs10 each to Rs29,690 and Rs29,540 per 10 gram, respectively. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Gold prices softened by Rs10 to Rs29,690 per 10 gram at the bullion market on Wednesday owing to slackened demand from local jewellers, ignoring a firm trend overseas. Silver prices also declined by Rs75 to Rs38,175 per kg due to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Market analysts said easing demand from local jewellers and retailers at the domestic spot market weighed on gold prices but a better trend overseas capped the fall. Globally, gold rates were up 0.13% at $1,262.90 an ounce in Singapore as the dollar held steady on expectations of a US tax overhaul.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9% and 99.5% purity shed Rs10 each to Rs29,690 and Rs29,540 per 10 gram, respectively. The precious metal had surged Rs175 on Tuesday. Sovereign however remained unaltered at Rs24,500 per piece of eight gram.

On the other hand, silver ready drifted lower by Rs75 to Rs38,175 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs80 to Rs37,420 per kg. Silver coins also plunged by Rs1,000 to Rs70,000 for buying and Rs71,000 for selling of 100 pieces.