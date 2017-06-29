CRISIL buys 8.9% stake in CARE Ratings

New Delhi: CRISIL Ltd on Thursday said it has bought 26.22 lakh shares or 8.9% stake in CARE Ratings Ltd in a block deal from Canara Bank.

“The investment has been made pursuant to a bid process conducted by Canara Bank, subsequent to their request for quotation issued on June 19. This investment in the equity of CARE has no special rights and is in compliance with applicable rules and regulations,” CRISIL said in a notice to the BSE.

Shares of CARE surged as much as 16.2%, its maximum gain since its listing day, and touched a high of Rs1,660 apiece—a level last seen on 3 April. The stock got listed in December 2012. At 10.55am, CARE was trading at Rs1,563 on the BSE, up 9.4% from its previous close.

Earlier, Suresh Pai, treasury head at Canara Bank, confirmed in a conversation with CNBC TV that the bank has sold its entire stake in the company and raised around Rs400 crore. As of March 2017, Canara Bank held 8.9% stake in the bank.

At 10.50am, Canara Bank rose 3.2% to Rs335.80, while CRISIL rose 1% to Rs1,940. India’s benchmark Sensex index rose 0.6% to 31,029.29 points.

“CRISIL continuously evaluates investment options as a part of its corporate strategy. This stake purchase is an investment in the excellent long term prospects of the credit rating sector in the country. The prospects for the sector are driven by the significant demand for capital investments and infrastructure financing in India over the long term, much of which should benefit the sector,” the report added.