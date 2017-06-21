Real estate prices: Mumbai
This week we take a look at some properties in Mumbai
Latest News »
Look out for real estate data in this space for cities such as Delhi and NCR, Mumbai and suburbs, Bengaluru, Mysore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh, and others. The price range is Rs20 lakh to above Rs75 lakh. This week we take a look at some properties in Mumbai.
First Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 05 45 PM IST
Topics: real estate residential apartments flats Mumbai
Editor's Picks »
Mint on Sunday »
Share