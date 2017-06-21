Livemint

|E-Paper

×
Home Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecialsMint on Sunday
×
Home » Money
Last Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 05 45 PM IST

Real estate prices: Mumbai

This week we take a look at some properties in Mumbai

Staff Writer
Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint
Aniruddha Chowdhury/Mint

Latest News »

Look out for real estate data in this space for cities such as Delhi and NCR, Mumbai and suburbs, Bengaluru, Mysore, Chennai, Kolkata, Pune, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Chandigarh, and others. The price range is Rs20 lakh to above Rs75 lakh. This week we take a look at some properties in Mumbai.

First Published: Wed, Jun 21 2017. 05 45 PM IST
Topics: real estate residential apartments flats Mumbai

Editor's Picks »

Mint on Sunday »

Share