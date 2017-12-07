Shalby IPO subscribed fully, issue closes today
New Delhi: The initial public offer of Shalby Ltd, the Ahmedabad-based multi-specialty hospital chain, was oversubscribed 1.08 times in morning session on the last day of the bidding on Thursday.
The IPO, which aims to raise Rs504 crore, received bids for 1,57,11,900 shares against the total issue size of 1,45,21,686 shares—a subscription of 1.08%—data available with NSE till 11.30 am showed.
The initial share sale, which opened to public subscription on 5 December, will close on Thursday. Shalby on Monday raised over Rs150 crore from anchor investors. The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares aggregating up to Rs480 crore and an offer for sale of up to 10 lakh equities.
The price band has been fixed at Rs245-248. At the upper end, the public issue would fetch Rs504 crore. Proceeds of the IPO will be utilised towards repayment of borrowings by the company, besides purchase of medical equipment for the existing, recently set-up as well as upcoming hospitals.
In recent months, healthcare services firms like Alkem Laboratories, Dr Lal Pathlabs, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Thyrocare and Eris Lifesciences have tapped the primary market through the IPO route.
